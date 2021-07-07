Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Societe Generale raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Shares of BBVA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.13. The company had a trading volume of 101,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,465. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $6.53. The company has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 286,072 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,080,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,279,000 after buying an additional 1,322,868 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth $5,917,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,247,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,561,000 after buying an additional 513,776 shares during the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.