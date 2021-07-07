Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Position Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,685,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,609 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ball were worth $142,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at $272,441,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Ball by 27.5% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,645,000 after acquiring an additional 991,966 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $71,938,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Ball by 45.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,380,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,733,000 after acquiring an additional 746,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Ball by 1,606.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 494,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,866,000 after acquiring an additional 465,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

BLL stock opened at $82.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Ball Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $102.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.81.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

BLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.47.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

