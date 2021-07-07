Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Stock Position Raised by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Badger Meter by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMI opened at $100.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.47. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.53 and a 12-month high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BMI shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

