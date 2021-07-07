Axie Infinity (AXS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $968.12 Million

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 6th. One Axie Infinity coin can now be purchased for $12.79 or 0.00037111 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 162% higher against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $778.95 million and $968.12 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00060118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00018045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.37 or 0.00947037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00046120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a coin. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,907,500 coins. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.