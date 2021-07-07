Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Saturday, March 20th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Axcella Health from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Axcella Health in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

Shares of AXLA traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 311,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,607. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.80. Axcella Health has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axcella Health will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Axcella Health by 51.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 42,413 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Axcella Health by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Axcella Health by 17.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Axcella Health by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Axcella Health by 311.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 22,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.