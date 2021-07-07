AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €20.50 by UBS Group

AXA (EPA:CS) received a €20.50 ($24.12) price objective from UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €23.30 ($27.41) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AXA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.49 ($28.82).

Get AXA alerts:

Shares of EPA CS opened at €21.56 ($25.36) on Monday. AXA has a 1 year low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 1 year high of €27.69 ($32.58). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €22.57.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.