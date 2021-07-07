Autohome Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 6,300 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 959% compared to the average daily volume of 595 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHM. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of Autohome during the 1st quarter valued at $251,577,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Autohome by 5,517.3% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,881,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $175,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,287 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Autohome during the 1st quarter worth about $156,156,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Autohome during the 4th quarter worth about $75,848,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Autohome during the 1st quarter worth about $70,659,000. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ATHM traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,053. Autohome has a 12 month low of $59.80 and a 12 month high of $147.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Autohome will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. CLSA downgraded Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.33.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

