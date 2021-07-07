Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Hits New 52-Week High at $653.00

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 653 ($8.53) and last traded at GBX 649 ($8.48), with a volume of 41360 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 650 ($8.49).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 465 ($6.08) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 599.50 ($7.83).

The firm has a market cap of £6.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 589.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

In other Auto Trader Group news, insider Catherine Faiers sold 30,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 632 ($8.26), for a total value of £194,624.40 ($254,278.02).

About Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

