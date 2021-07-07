Atom Investors LP Makes New Investment in Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 412,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,197,000. Esports Entertainment Group comprises about 1.0% of Atom Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Atom Investors LP owned about 2.38% of Esports Entertainment Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GMBL. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GMBL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Esports Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark started coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

GMBL traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.13. 6,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,275. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.21. The stock has a market cap of $206.25 million, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 0.97. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $24.48.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Esports Entertainment Group Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

