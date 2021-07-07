Atom Investors LP Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Atom Investors LP reduced its holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,818 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Trinseo by 54.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Trinseo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Trinseo by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Trinseo by 3.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.91. 11,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,450. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.31. Trinseo S.A. has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $76.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. Trinseo had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.61%.

In related news, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $172,385.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $589,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $196,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,046 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

