Atom Investors LP Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Atom Investors LP lessened its position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,186 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP owned about 0.06% of frontdoor worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTDR traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $48.96. 3,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,262. frontdoor, inc. has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.62.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 161.06%. The company had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

