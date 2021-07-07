Atom Investors LP Has $1.72 Million Stake in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Atom Investors LP decreased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,096 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP owned 0.12% of Keros Therapeutics worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.76. 964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,512. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.62.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $59,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 44,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total value of $2,576,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,803 shares of company stock valued at $5,234,752 in the last 90 days. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.