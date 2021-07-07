Atom Investors LP Buys Shares of 885,976 Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 885,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,278,000. Root makes up 1.9% of Atom Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROOT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Root during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,213,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Root during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Root during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,624,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Root during the 4th quarter valued at about $770,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Root during the 4th quarter valued at about $778,000. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROOT stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.25. 31,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,542,513. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.14. Root, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $29.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.80 million. Research analysts predict that Root, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROOT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Root to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Root currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

In other Root news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 150,000 shares of Root stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $1,345,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 287,424 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

