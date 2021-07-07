Atom Investors LP Acquires Shares of 50,901 Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 50,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,954,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,378 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,473,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,207 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,102,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,638,000 after purchasing an additional 93,441 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,832,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,789,000 after purchasing an additional 69,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,131,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,558,000 after buying an additional 272,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

ADPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

In other news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,238.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $212,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,761,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,790,999.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,758 shares of company stock valued at $5,473,843. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADPT traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,223. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.73. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $71.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.14 and a beta of 0.28.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

