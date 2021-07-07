ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

Shares of ATNI stock opened at $45.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.65 and a beta of 0.23. ATN International has a 12 month low of $40.99 and a 12 month high of $64.43.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $124.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.73 million. On average, analysts expect that ATN International will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in ATN International by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of ATN International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in the United States, the Caribbean, and Bermuda. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data, internet, voice, and retail mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

