Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) to announce sales of $28.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.90 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares reported sales of $24.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $112.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.10 million to $114.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $118.60 million, with estimates ranging from $113.00 million to $123.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $26.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 30.66%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. G.Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Gabelli raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist boosted their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.74. The company had a trading volume of 49,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,304. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.93.

In other news, Director David Eidson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,245.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACBI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 262,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 22,778 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 335,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 53,137 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

