Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athenex, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company’s platform including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. It operates primarily in Buffalo and Clarence, New York, Cranford, New Jersey, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Hong Kong and Taipei Taiwan. Athenex, Inc. is based in Buffalo, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Shares of ATNX stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $4.03. 1,598,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,164,686. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Athenex has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Athenex had a negative net margin of 110.02% and a negative return on equity of 89.73%. The company had revenue of $41.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Athenex will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athenex by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,690,000 after purchasing an additional 915,103 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athenex by 3,942.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 735,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 717,676 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Athenex by 1,087.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 724,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 663,814 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Athenex by 1,895.9% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 600,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 570,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.16% of the company’s stock.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

