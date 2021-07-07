AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 6,950 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been assigned a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 20.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AZN. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £102 ($133.26) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,140 ($119.41).

AZN opened at GBX 8,701 ($113.68) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,115.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 1 year high of £101.20 ($132.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £114.23 billion and a PE ratio of 39.64.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

