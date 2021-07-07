Assetmark Inc. Has $35,000 Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Robbins Farley LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $102.76 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $63.35 and a 1-year high of $106.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.82.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.