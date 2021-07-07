Assetmark Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 258,388 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,489,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 302.4% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after purchasing an additional 49,825 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 23,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $276.87 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $194.76 and a 12 month high of $277.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.52.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

