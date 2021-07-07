Assetmark Inc. Acquires New Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,026 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $744,282,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 86.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,004,923,000 after buying an additional 21,276,787 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $102,041,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 51.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,916,192 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,920,000 after buying an additional 3,725,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Devon Energy by 63.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,883,835 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $172,260,000 after buying an additional 3,065,766 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DVN opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.09, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.50. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -488.89%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DVN. Barclays raised their price target on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI raised Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Johnson Rice raised Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.99.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

