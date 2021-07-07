Asset Management Group Inc. Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 236.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,329,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.45, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $78.94.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

