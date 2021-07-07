Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 75 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Asset Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,808,000 after acquiring an additional 139,140 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 31,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,852,000 after acquiring an additional 52,331 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,179,000.

Shares of IWN stock traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $161.71. The stock had a trading volume of 75,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,303. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.74 and a twelve month high of $174.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.45.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

