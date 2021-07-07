Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 11,942 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,942 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises 2.2% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $10,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 20,636 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 484,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,548,000 after acquiring an additional 73,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.82. The company had a trading volume of 593,626 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.73.

