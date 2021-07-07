Asset Management Group Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 68.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,317 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

VWO traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $52.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,015,470. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.53.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

