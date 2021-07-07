Asset Management Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Asset Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cpwm LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 34,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 583,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,254,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 578,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,893,000 after buying an additional 127,034 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 177,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,436,000 after buying an additional 80,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 116,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,803,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.17. The company had a trading volume of 534,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,953,788. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $82.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.