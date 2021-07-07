Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on AWH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,524,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,101 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 1,375,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 275,080 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 188,764 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,698,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 331,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 31,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AWH opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. Aspira Women’s Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54. The company has a market cap of $572.06 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.97 and a current ratio of 9.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.53.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 408.34% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

