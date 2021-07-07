Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Position Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,032,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,814 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $91,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASH. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASH shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.82.

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASH traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.45. 3,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,756. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.33 and a fifty-two week high of $95.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

