Ashford Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,900 Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,643,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,521 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 337.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,235,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,590,000 after purchasing an additional 953,227 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,677,000. Caas Capital Management LP raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 390.0% in the fourth quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 636,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,739,000 after purchasing an additional 506,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,579,000. Institutional investors own 26.87% of the company’s stock.

KC stock opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $74.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.39.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Kingsoft Cloud’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kingsoft Cloud has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Kingsoft Cloud Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

