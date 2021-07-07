Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,911 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $44,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $845,784.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.41, for a total transaction of $2,595,647.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,651 shares of company stock valued at $73,066,126 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Argus raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.07.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $401.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $118.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of -1.47. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $339.23.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

