Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 51.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 353,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 375,582 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $43,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 817.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

RL stock opened at $115.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.80. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,895 shares in the company, valued at $8,236,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on RL. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.35.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

