Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases New Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 67,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,499,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.09% of Align Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 488.9% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total transaction of $3,108,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,295,543.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $3,292,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,396 shares of company stock valued at $16,521,757. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALGN stock opened at $604.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $593.64. The firm has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of 105.16, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.63 and a 52 week high of $647.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.75.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

