Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 272,939 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 59.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,939 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.50% of Anaplan worth $39,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 1.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Anaplan by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Anaplan by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

PLAN opened at $55.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.06. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.51 and a 52-week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Anaplan’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In other Anaplan news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,906.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,265,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,395,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,268,359.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,980 shares of company stock valued at $11,337,214. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

