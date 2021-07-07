Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 274,830 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 488.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 331,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 274,830 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $41,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Shares of AJG stock opened at $140.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.92. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $96.00 and a 52 week high of $154.03. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.07.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.