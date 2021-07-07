Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arlo Technologies, Inc. product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time. Its connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights. Arlo Technologies, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of ARLO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.42. The stock had a trading volume of 513,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,978. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.63. Arlo Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.76.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $82.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.28 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Arlo Technologies will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $137,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 652,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arlo Technologies (ARLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.