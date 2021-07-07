Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Shares Down 7.8%

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) shares traded down 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.36 and last traded at $13.42. 41,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,517,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Aegis lifted their target price on Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73. The company has a current ratio of 15.65, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.09 million, a PE ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 2.53.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 650.85% and a negative return on equity of 48.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after buying an additional 160,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 15,021 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 4th quarter worth $3,167,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 4th quarter worth $299,000. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV)

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

