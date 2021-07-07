Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Shares Down 7.8%

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) shares traded down 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.36 and last traded at $13.42. 41,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,517,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Aegis lifted their target price on Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73. The company has a current ratio of 15.65, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.09 million, a PE ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 2.53.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after buying an additional 160,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 15,021 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 4th quarter worth $3,167,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 4th quarter worth $299,000. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV)
Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.
