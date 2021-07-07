Apple’s (WM) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Apple (LON:WM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WM. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 202 ($2.64) price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Apple from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 215.33 ($2.81).
About Apple
