Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 198,866,995 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,133,085 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.5% of Northern Trust Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,291,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Apple by 9,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $142.02 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.14 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Fundamental Research cut their price target on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.07.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

