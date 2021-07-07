Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Shares Sold by Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd decreased its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) by 68.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,894 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 49,270 shares during the quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the first quarter worth $3,271,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 15.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,815 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 117.2% during the first quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 120,012 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 64,755 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.6% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 628,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 124,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the first quarter worth $26,000.

Shares of AFT stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $15.76. 513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,961. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $16.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

