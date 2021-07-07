APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Stock Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,700 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Yelp by 17.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,208 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after acquiring an additional 37,108 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,686,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yelp by 1.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 168,798 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Yelp by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 380,754 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $12,440,000 after buying an additional 137,269 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yelp alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.16.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $154,604.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 143,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,085.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $697,439.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,010 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $39.58 on Wednesday. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.85 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.58.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.40 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.