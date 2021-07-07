APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 29,500 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 56.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 21.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

TPH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

NYSE:TPH opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $26.35.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

