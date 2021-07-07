APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 232,583 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 474.7% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

VTR stock opened at $57.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.82 and a 12 month high of $59.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.22%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

