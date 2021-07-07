APG Asset Management N.V. Has $4.15 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 77.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,638 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,332,521,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,796,276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,091,000 after purchasing an additional 162,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $667,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total value of $2,749,997.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,939,996.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,438 shares in the company, valued at $21,238,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,667 shares of company stock worth $7,003,143 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,663.19.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,566.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.49, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,067.59 and a 12-month high of $1,579.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,408.23.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

