APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Stock Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 60.5% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 182,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after buying an additional 68,952 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 804.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 6.9% during the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 25,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AX opened at $45.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $54.36.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $159.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.43 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AX has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

