Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ANFGF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Antofagasta from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.
Shares of ANFGF opened at $19.13 on Monday. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.70.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
