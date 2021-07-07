Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ANFGF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Antofagasta from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

Shares of ANFGF opened at $19.13 on Monday. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.70.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

