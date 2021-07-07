Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after Maxim Group raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $150.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 28,259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 706,718 shares.The stock last traded at $102.90 and had previously closed at $102.98.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $5,395,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the first quarter worth $1,245,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the first quarter worth about $769,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Annovis Bio in the first quarter valued at about $555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.01.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

