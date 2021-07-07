Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) Insider Sells £151,200 in Stock

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) insider Julian Treger sold 108,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83), for a total transaction of £151,200 ($197,543.77).

Julian Treger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 5th, Julian Treger sold 200,000 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83), for a total transaction of £280,000 ($365,821.79).

On Tuesday, June 29th, Julian Treger bought 35,000 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £49,700 ($64,933.37).

On Friday, June 25th, Julian Treger sold 300,000 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83), for a total transaction of £420,000 ($548,732.69).

Shares of LON APF opened at GBX 144.23 ($1.88) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 145.18. Anglo Pacific Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97.10 ($1.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 162 ($2.12). The firm has a market capitalization of £307.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 6.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. Anglo Pacific Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Friday, May 21st.

About Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

