Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NGLOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of NGLOY opened at $20.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.96. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.