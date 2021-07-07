Analysts Set Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Target Price at $68.36

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.36.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 6,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $471,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 261,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,604,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $981,773.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 349,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,806,937.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,700 shares of company stock valued at $10,304,414 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fastly by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,792,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,662,000 after buying an additional 5,186,166 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fastly by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,349,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,619,000 after buying an additional 2,044,190 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fastly by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,474,000 after buying an additional 967,157 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Fastly by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,474,000 after buying an additional 952,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,789,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastly stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,682,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,903,896. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.23. Fastly has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.88 and a quick ratio of 11.88.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $84.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.15 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

