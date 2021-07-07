Analysts Set Expectations for ICON Public Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ICON Public in a report released on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $2.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.24.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $858.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.49 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.70%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ICLR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. ICON Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.60.

Shares of ICLR opened at $211.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $167.09 and a 52 week high of $234.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in ICON Public by 2.6% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in ICON Public by 7.1% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 52.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ICON Public during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

